Ban on e-bikes, tricycles in major Metro Manila roads starts

(We will not yet issue a violation ticket, but they will be informed about the policy. This is part of the information campaign and in consideration of the fact that there is a transport prohibition imposed on them.)

“Pero hindi ibig sabihin na pwede kayong dumaan pa rin; bawal na rin po kayo. It’s just that hindi po kami magti-ticket at paalisin lamang po kayo,” he said.

(But that doesn't mean that you can still pass by; you're not allowed anymore. It's just that we won't issue a ticket and we'll just let you go.)

Artes said they will start issuing violation tickets by Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The ban on tricycles, e-bikes (electric bikes), e-trikes and light e-vehicles covers the following areas:

* A. Bonifacio Avenue

* Araneta Avenue

* Commonwealth Avenue

* C.P. Garcia Avenue

* Del Pan/Marcos Highway/McArthur Highway

* Elliptical Road

* Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa)

* Katipunan Avenue

* Magsaysay Boulevard/ Aurora Boulevard

* Mindanao Avenue

* Ortigas Avenue

* Pres. Quirino Avenue

* Quezon Avenue

* Recto Avenue

* Rizal Avenue

* Roxas Boulevard

* Shaw Boulevard

* Southeast Metro Manila Expressway

* South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

* Taft Avenue

The policy is based on a resolution approved by the Metro Manila Council (MMC), which is composed of local chief executives in the NCR, in consideration of road safety.

It noted that the use of e-bikes in major thoroughfares poses risk and danger to the lives of concerned drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

The policy also requires e-bike drivers to have driver’s license or else the e-vehicle will be impounded.

Violators will be fined P2,500. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)