Banga school gunman stole firearm from teacher-father

THE gun used by the minor suspect in the shooting at the Banga National High School belongs to his father who is a teacher at a school in General Santos City, Banga, South Cotabato Mayor Albert Palencia said Friday, September 18, 2026.

“Sa pagkaalam ko sa papa niya (ang baril) kasi papa niya shooter din at saka empleyado ng DepEd (Department of Education) region 12 kaya ‘yung baril natagao sa vault sinira ng bata ‘yung vault at saka dinala ‘yung baril sa eskuwelahan,” he said in a radio interview.

“’Yung kapatid niya (minor suspect) teacher din doon sa Banga National High School tapos ‘yung papa niya nandun sa GenSan kasi nagtuturo sa eskuwelahan kasi sa DepEd eh, ‘yung safety ng mga bata tinuturo ng papa niya sa GenSan,” he added.

The Grade 9 minor suspect opened fire inside the school on the afternoon of Friday, September 18, 2026.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said six students were confirmed dead while 17 others were hurt following the incident.

Among the fatalities was the gunman who shot himself in the head following the shooting.

Palencia said according to the accounts of the gunman’s classmates, the suspect told his friends to go home after lunch in order for them to not be involved in what he will be doing.

“’Yung nangyari kanina may isang estudyante na nagsabi sa mga kaibigan niya na after lunch dapat mag uwi na kayo kasi meron akong gagawin after lunch, baka madamay pa kayo. ‘Yung mga classmates niya nagtawa, akala niloloko lang sila ng shooter pero nung kanina after lunch namaril na ‘yung shooter,” Palencia said.

“Bale ‘yung natamaan 10 after nag change magazine kasi 2 magazines ‘yung dala niya, nag change magazine siya saka binaril rin niya ‘yung ulo niya,” he added.

Palencia said according to the adviser of the gunman, he did not go to school the day before the shooting.

He said the mother of the suspect told the class adviser that they will be bringing her child to a psychiatrist due to his unusual behavior.

“Sabi ng mama niya ‘yung bata ipa-psychiatric kasi meron something wrong sa kanyang isip tapos napag alaman din ng pulis natin kanina na ‘yung bata ay miyembro pala ng true crimes community, ‘yung mga namamaril sa mga eskuwelahan, parang ginaya gaya ‘yung nangyari sa ibang eskuwelahan,” the mayor said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)