Bangsamoro police on heightened alert following Lanao encounter

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has raised the alert level across the Bangsamoro region following a deadly encounter with members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group (DI-MG) in Lanao del Sur, where 10 suspected terrorists were killed.

In a statement on Sunday, April 19,2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said all police units in the province and nearby areas have been placed on heightened alert to prevent possible retaliatory attacks from the extremist group.

The directive comes in the wake of a gun battle that erupted during a police manhunt operation targeting two high-ranking DI-MG figures identified only by their aliases, “Usman” and “Muslih.”

Authorities said the suspects, believed to be the group’s leader and sub-leader, respectively, opened fire when security forces closed in on their hideouts, triggering a prolonged firefight.

Both suspects were among the 10 fatalities reported by police following the clash.

According to the PNP, the operation also led to the seizure of several firearms and explosives, including M16 and M4 rifles, an M1 Garand rifle, a .38 caliber revolver, a hand grenade, and components used for improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Nartatez said local police units are continuing joint operations with the military to track down remaining members of the group and prevent further violence.

“All our units in Lanao del Sur and nearby areas are on alert and are in constant coordination with our military counterparts in the conduct of operations to crush the remaining threat and eventually bring peace and development to the local communities,” he said.

Despite the possibility of retaliation, the PNP chief assured the public that authorities remain in control of the security situation in the province.

He described the heightened alert status as a precautionary measure aimed at protecting civilians and maintaining stability.

Residents were also urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to local authorities.

“The PNP will remain relentless in ensuring peace and order in every community. I call on the public to remain calm but vigilant,” Nartatez added.

The DI-Maute Group, linked to past extremist activities in Mindanao, has been the subject of ongoing security operations as authorities continue efforts to dismantle its remaining network. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)