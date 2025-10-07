Bantayan priest appeals for patience as church repairs to take time

ADMINISTRATORS of the historic Bantayan Church in Cebu appealed for patience from Catholic faithful as efforts to repair the first parish church in the Visayas and Mindanao area have yet to begin.

In a statement, Fr. Edmar Marcellones of the Parroquia de San Pedro Apóstol said the heritage church in northern Cebu has just undergone a rapid assessment and evaluation by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, International Council on Monuments and Sites, University of San Carlos Conservation & Heritage Research Institute for Society and its History, and Cebu Archdiocesan Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church.

"This marks the first step in a long, technical, and scientific process toward the proper investigation, preparation, and implementation of repair and restoration works for earthquake-damaged heritage structures," said Marcellones.

He said the parish is open to receive donations from those who want to help the Bantayan Church reconstruction.

"The Earthquake Repair Project will have its own dedicated bank account to ensure transparency and smooth accounting management," said Marcellones.

He added that for the moment, Holy Masses will continue to be celebrated at the church grounds, as it remains unsafe to gather inside the building.

"I humbly ask the parishioners for patience and understanding as this process will take time and must be done with utmost care. We are hopeful that soon we will be able to celebrate once again inside our beloved church once it is deemed safe," said Marcellones.

Last September 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Cebu with the epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City.

The quake caused significant damage to the centuries-old church, particularly to its pediment and top cross.

Marcellones, meanwhile, warned the public that it would be an illegal act to take parts of the church building that has been damaged by the quake.

"I would like to remind everyone that taking any portion of the debris as souvenirs or treating it as an 'anting-anting' (charm) is strictly prohibited and considered an act of theft (kawat), a crime under the law," said the priest.

"Every fragment of stone and material is part of our sacred heritage and must be preserved," Marcellones added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)