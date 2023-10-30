Barangay candidate shot dead by political rival-brother

A CANDIDATE for barangay chairman was killed by his own brother, who is also running for the same post, in Butig, Lanao del Sur on Monday morning, October 30, 2023.

Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Director Colonel Robert Daculan identified the victim as Madid Bao, a candidate for barangay chairman in Barangay Poktan.

Bao is the husband of incumbent Barangay Poktan chairperson Conaipa Bao.

Daculan said Madid confronted his brother Jamael over his presence inside the voting precinct, which is a violation to poll rules since he is also a candidate.

Jamael sought the assistance of the police, telling them that Madid was armed.

Madid hit Jamael on his head using his pistol, while Jamael grabbed the service firearm of one of the responding policemen, resulting in a scuffle.

The pistol then suddenly went off, hitting Madid on his chest.

Madid was rushed to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City where he was declared dead on arrival.

A shooting incident also happened in Bayabao Central School in Butig ahead of the opening of the polling centers.

Investigation and identification of the suspects are ongoing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)