Barbers: VP Sara's remarks abroad could affect PH tourism, investments

MANILA – House trial spokesperson and impeachment adviser Robert “Ace” Barbers on Friday said Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent remarks about hiring assassins could tarnish the country's image and undermine efforts to attract foreign investors and tourists.

Barbers said he was surprised that the Vice President made the statements while her alleged grave threats are among the issues being tackled in her ongoing impeachment trial, and that she made the remarks while overseas.

"Nagulat ako (I was surprised) coming from the Vice President sa panahon na nagkaroon ng paglitis sa kanyang (amid a trial into her) utterances of grave threats sa unang artikulo [ng impeachment]," Barbers told reporters.

"It seemed she confirmed that there are gunmen she knew and she knows the price)," he added, noting that such remarks project a negative image for the Philippines before the international community.

Barbers also said Duterte's statements were inconsistent with the conduct expected of a public official, particularly while representing the country abroad.

"Kung ikaw ay nasa ibang bansa (If you're abroad), you should be an ambassador of goodwill and dapat kinukuwento mo ano ang maganda dito kasi nag-eenganyo tayo ng mamumuhunan sa ating bansa, nag-eenganyo tayo ng mga turista (you must say good things here because we are encouraging investors to our country, we are enticing tourists)," Barbers said.

Interviewed during a rally in The Hague early this week, Duterte said a gunman could be hired to kill someone in the Philippines for PHP5,000. (PNA)