Barmm 'generally peaceful' ahead of BPE

WITH only 31 days before the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) on October 13, 2025, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, reported that it is generally peaceful in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they do not see any area that need to be placed under its direct supervision due to security concerns.

"Wala pa tayo nakikita na dapat ilagay sa Comelec Control," said Garcia.

(We haven’t seen anything yet that should be placed under Comelec control.)

"In fact, so far, ang peace and order situation sa Bangsamoro ay generally peaceful pa din hanggang sa kasalukuyan," he added.

(In fact, so far, the peace and order situation in Bangsamoro remains generally peaceful.)

The poll chief, however, said there are 12 municipalities in Barmm that are under the areas of concern - red category.

"Meron tayong mga red category areas (we have red-category areas)," said Garcia.

In Lanao del Sur, under red category are Masiu, Lumba-Bayabao, Poona Bayabao, Tamparan, Taraka, and Mulondo.

Under the red category in Maguindanao del Sur are Paglat, Pandag, Buluan, Datu Paglas, and Mangudadatu.

The town of Al-Barka in Basilan is also under the red category.

Under the Comelec classification, the "red" category is the highest of the four categories of the Areas of Concern. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)