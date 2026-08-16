Barmm Interim Chief Minister's convoy ambushed

THE convoy of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua was ambushed in Maguindanao del Norte on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

In a police report, authorities said the ambush, which was carried out by still-unidentified suspects, occurred around 4:50 p.m. along the General Santos-Cotabato National Highway in Barangay Bitu, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Three vehicles in the convoy were hit by gunfire, but all passengers, including Macacua and his security personnel, were safe and unharmed.

Police said the convoy was coming from Macacua’s hometown in Barangay Gambar, Mother Kabuntalan, where he had attended the proclamation rally of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP).

Macacua was recently named BFP chairman after previously running as an independent candidate in the province’s 3rd District.

Macacua condemned the incident, describing it as a “cowardly act.”

“While the heavy responsibility of public office carries inherent security risks, it is deeply heartbreaking that any individual or group would resort to violence to inflict harm. This tragic attempt underscores a painful reality: our society still has much work ahead to achieve true, lasting peace and maturity,” he said.

He, however, assured the public that the incident would not derail his commitment to the democratic progress and reiterated that he would continue to fully discharge his duties as chief minister.

“It does not weaken our resolve to hold the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections; if anything, it strengthens our determination to ensure that the voice of the people, rather than the force of arms, dictates the future of our region,” Macacua said.

“The solemn vow I took to serve the Bangsamoro people remains unshaken, and my commitment to this mission is as firm as ever. The entire Bangsamoro Government stands resilient, unwavering, and fully operational. Our work continues, and our service to the public will not be deterred,” he added.

In a statement, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to identify the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice.

“Whether this is election related or not, the maintenance of peace and order in the area is of utmost importance. No stone should be left unturned just to ensure that the trust and confidence of the people will remain. However, respect for constitutional rights is paramount to ensure the rule of law,” he said.

The Barmm parliamentary elections are scheduled for September 14. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)