Barmm kicks off campaign period for parliamentary polls

THE campaign period for the September 14 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) is set to begin on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and will be in effect in the entire Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Based on Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution 11214, the campaign period will run until September 12, 2026.

During the campaign period, it is considered a prohibited act for candidates and their relatives to give donations.

The Comelec said it is also prohibited to appoint special police personnel or confidential agents, appoint new government employees or create new positions, or promote or give salary increases to government employees.

The release or disbursement of public funds, and having public works construction are also barred.

The commission said it is also disallowed to use armored land, water, or air, as well as use the police as bodyguards or security personnel.

The Comelec said it is also prohibited to remove or deface or tamper lawful campaign materials.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia, in an interview, assured that the poll body will closely monitor the campaign activities in Barmm.

"We would like to remind the candidates, the public, political parties, and sectoral organizations that the campaign period will begin tomorrow. We urge the candidates to observe campaign rules and regulations," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)