Barmm polls register single variance in manual audit

A SINGLE variance is all that the random manual audit (RMA) of the recently held Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) can show, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

In the RMA Summary Report, the Comelec reported a single variance (7,591 out of 7,592), for a 99.98683 percent accuracy rate in the votes for Parliamentary District Representatives.

However, the report showed that the RMA for votes for Regional Parliamentary Political Parties had zero variance (7,614 out of 7,614), for a 100 percent accuracy rate.

Similarly, votes for the Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations had zero difference (12,006 out of 12,006), also netting a 100 percent accuracy rate.

Overall, the commission said the manual audit of 21 clustered precincts from across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) registered an overall accuracy rate of 99.99561 percent.

"The question is simple: are the results transmitted from each precinct—which served as the basis for the proclamation—accurate and correct when compared to the actual manual counting of the ballots?" noted Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview.

Under Republic Act 9369, there shall be a random manual audit of clustered precincts randomly chosen by the Commission in each province and city.

The conduct of the RMA is seen as a mechanism to verify the integrity of the results generated by the Automated Election System. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)