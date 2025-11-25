Barmm polls set March 30

THE Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) is set to be held in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) on March 30, 2026.

This is based on Resolution 11181 promulgated by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) detailing the Calendar of Activities for the March 30 BPE.

According to the Comelec, the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) is set from January 5, 2026 to January 9, 2026, while the last day to post the list of candidates is on February 2, 2026.

The election period will run from January 29, 2026 to April 14, 2026, which is when election gun ban shall be in effect in the entire Barmm.

The campaign period will be from February 12, 2026 to March 28, 2026, with the construction and public fund spending to be prohibited by then.

The poll body, meanwhile, has set the Final Testing and Sealing of the voting machines to be used on Election Day on March 27, 2026.

The deadline to file Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (Soces) for the BPE is on April 29, 2026.

To recall, the Supreme Court previously directed the Comelec to conduct the BPE not later than March 31, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)