BARMM polls to help stabilize region's dev't

MANILA – Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento on Friday urged wise voting during the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) polls on Sept. 14 as doing so "will lay the foundation for a stable government" in the region.

In a statement, the peace adviser described the parliamentary elections as a "defining moment ... to choose the leaders they rightfully deserve" and a "new and exciting chapter" in the region's history.

"The upcoming elections must, therefore, be viewed not only as a political exercise but, more importantly, as a vital component of nation-building," Sarmiento said.

"A peaceful, orderly, and credible election will lay the foundation for a stable government that can drive economic growth in the Bangsamoro."

Sarmiento said the BARMM can contribute significantly to the nation’s gross domestic product and internal revenue, with its vast potential as a commercial, investment, and tourism.

"With increased internal revenue collections alongside its Block Grant, the regional government will be fully capable of serving and uplifting the lives of the Bangsamoro people," he added.

Sarmiento called on all stakeholders in the BARMM to cooperate closely with the security cluster to ensure that the elections will proceed peacefully.

Likewise, he called on partners from the academic community and civil society groups to strongly advocate for voter education.

While the government respects and understands the political dynamics in the region, Sarmiento said healthy competition is a sign of a vibrant and well-functioning democracy.

"As we engage in this democratic process, we must keep in mind that our efforts must be aligned with the commitments we have made under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB)," he added.

Sarmiento said the OPAPRU wants to see a Bangsamoro "where every family has access to reliable transportation and infrastructure support; where every household can eat three healthy meals a day through sustainable livelihoods and jobs; where children can at least finish their K-12 education; where a robust healthcare system protects all citizens."

"Once the ballots are counted and the winners are proclaimed, I urge everyone to respect the results. In line with OPAPRU’s mandate, I urge all our candidates, parties, and stakeholders to reconcile. We must restore a stronger sense of community across the entire region, ensuring that everyone — including our Indigenous Peoples — is part of the development process," he said.

Sarmiento stressed that while elections are temporary, the Bangsamoro identity and its people's shared future are permanent. (Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)