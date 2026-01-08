Barmm sectoral reps to be proclaimed with elected parliament members

WHILE their modes of election will be different, the winning political parties as well as sectoral and district representatives in the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) will be proclaimed together, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

Based on Resolution 11184, the Commission en banc said the winning Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) sectoral representatives shall be proclaimed together with the elected Bangsamoro political party and district representatives by the Regional Board of Canvassers (RBOC).

“Simultaneous with the proclamation of the winning Barmm representatives, the RBOC shall proclaim the winning Barmm sectoral representatives,” the Comelec said.

Under the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, there will be eight elected sectoral representative members of the Barmm Parliament, specifically two seats each for Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples and settler communities, and one seat each for women, youth, traditional leaders, and the Ulama.

For the first BPE, however, the selection of the sectoral representatives in the Barmm Parliament shall be on the basis of elections during assemblies specifically called for the purpose by registered and accredited sectoral organizations of women, settlers, youth, Ulama, traditional leaders, and NMIP.

The 40 political party and 32 district representatives, on the other hand, are set to be elected during the March 30 BPE.

The Comelec said assemblies for organizations of women, settlers, and youth must be conducted from March 2 to 13, 2026.

On the other hand, assemblies of Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP), Ulama, and traditional leaders should be held from March 16 to 24, 2026.

“For purposes of the 2026 BPE, no postponements and rescheduling shall be allowed beyond the periods specified. Any postponements and rescheduling for valid reasons must be conducted within the specified periods,” the Comelec said.

It noted that the call for the assemblies must be sent via text and email and posted on the official websites of the concerned ministries, the Bangsamoro Government, the Bangsamoro Parliament, and the Bangsamoro Gazette at least 15 days before the date of the actual assembly.

The poll body said the filing of nominees and/or delegates for the assemblies, meanwhile, must be set at least 10 days before the date of the actual assembly.

The Comelec said the list of nominees must be published or posted on the social media accounts and official websites of the concerned ministries, the Barmm Parliament, the Barmm Government, and the Bangsamoro Gazette at least seven days before the date of the actual assembly. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)