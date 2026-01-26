Barmm still 400,000 short of measles vaccination target

ONE week into the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) of the Department of Health (DOH), there remains more than 400,000 children in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) that have yet to receive vaccination.

Data from the DOH showed that 406,507 children aged 6 to 59 months in BARMM have yet to get measles-rubella vaccines.

It is followed by Davao Region with 337,123; Zamboanga Peninsula with 308,957; Soccsksargen with 292,978; Northern Mindanao with 280,631; and Caraga with 135,328.

In total, there are still 1,761,524 children aged six to 59 months that have not been vaccinated by the health department.

In contrast, the DOH said Northern Mindanao has already reached nearly 250,000 eligible children.

Records show that, as of January 25, Northern Mindanao has vaccinated a total of 242,988 children.

This is followed by Zamboanga Peninsula with 214,749; Davao Region with 175,886; Barmm with 170,723; Soccsksargen with 158,272; and Caraga with 133,967.

In total, there are a total of 1,096,585 children in Mindanao that have been vaccinated since January 19.

It was last January 19 when the DOH launched Phase 1 of the MR-SIA program in Mindanao and will run until February 13.

The measles-rubella vaccines are free and can be availed at fixed post sites, such as barangay health stations and rural health units; as well as during the conduct of house-to-house vaccination and mobile clinics. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)