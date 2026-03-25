Barmm voter registrants breaches 100,000 mark

THE number of voter registration applicants in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has surpassed 100,000, the Commission on Elections said.

Based on the latest Comelec data, a total of 101,519 individuals registered as voters in Barmm from February 9 to March 24.

Lanao del Sur recorded the highest number of applicants with 28,222, followed by Maguindanao del Norte with 21,950, and Maguindanao del Sur with 16,681.

Basilan logged 14,038 applicants, followed by Tawi-Tawi with 10,820, and the Special Geographic Area with 9,808.

The Comelec is projecting a total of 150,000 voter registration applicants in Barmm.

With exactly a week left before the end of the voter registration period, the poll body has ruled out any extension beyond March 31.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they will stand firm on the deadline for the voter list in the Bangsamoro.

“We have to stand firm on the deadline set,” Garcia said.

He explained that no adjustments can be made to the election calendar ahead of the September 14 parliamentary polls.

“The remaining period before Election Day is already very tight,” he added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)