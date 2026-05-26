Barmm voters to vote for 8 parties, bets

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday, May 26, 2026, that each voter in the September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) must cast a total of eight votes.

According to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, voters will vote for one Regional Parliamentary Political Party (RPPP).

He said one candidate for Parliamentary District Representative for their respective areas will also be chosen.

Garcia said Barmm voters will also select six nominees of Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSOs), including two for Settler Communities, one for Women, one for Youth, one for Traditional Leaders, and one for Ulama.

Meanwhile, the poll body said almost 2.4 million registered voters are set to cast their votes in the forthcoming September 14 polls.

Based on Minute Resolution 26-0346, the Comelec said there are a total of 2,393,530 registered voters for the September 14 polls.

The registered voters will come from the 2,185 barangays from 108 cities and municipalities of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

A total of 5,212 clustered precincts will operate in 1,186 voting centers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)