Barmm wage board grants P50 pay hike

MINIMUM wage earners in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) are set to receive an additional P50 daily pay beginning August 2026.

In a statement, the Bangsamoro Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (BTWPB) issued Minimum Wage Order Barmm-05 that will be implemented in two tranches, with the second effective December 1, 2026.

"The new wage order grants an additional P50 daily minimum wage increase for private sector workers across the Bangsamoro," said the Barmm Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE).

"The increase will be implemented in two tranches of P25 each," it added.

Once the wage order takes effect, Barmm non-agriculture sector workers will get daily minimum pay of P411 to P436 for the first tranche; and P436 to P461 for the second tranche.

On the other hand, Barmm agriculture and retail sectors will get daily minimum pay of P401 to P411 for the first tranche; and P426 to P436 for the second tranche.

It said the wage increase covers all minimum wage earners in the private sector, regardless of employment status or method of wage payment.

On the other hand, the wage order excludes household workers covered under the Batas Kasambahay, registered Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBEs) with valid Certificates of Authority, and other workers exempted by law. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)