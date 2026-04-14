Barzaga surrenders over cyberlibel case

CAVITE Fourth District Representative Kiko Barzaga Jr., a staunch critic of the Marcos administration, surrendered to the police in connection with a cyberlibel case.

Barzaga turned himself in to the Dasmariñas Component City Police Station on April 13, 2026 following the release of an arrest warrant against him by a Makati court for eight counts of cyberlibel with bail recommended at P48,000 per count.

He immediately posted bail and was later released from detention.

In a social media post, the lawmaker called for the ouster of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whom he blamed for his arrest.

“Pinakulong ako ni Marcos, pero lumalaban pa rin ako! Ang dami na niyang ninakaw galing sa flood control. Masyado na niyang pinataas ang presyo ng gasolina, kailangan na natin siyang tanggalin bilang Presidente!” Barzaga said.

(I was jailed by Marcos, but I’m still fighting! He has already stolen so much from flood control funds. He has driven fuel prices too high -- it’s time to remove him as President.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)