Basilan judge gunned down in Zamboanga City

A PRESIDING judge in Basilan was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Zamboanga City early Thursday morning, November 12, 2026.

Presiding Judge Joseph Wee Sit of the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Isabela City, Basilan, was driving when two motorcycle-riding suspects opened fire at 5:25 a.m.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Allen Rae Co said the victim sustained six gunshot wounds, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Co said a Special Investigation Task Force had been formed to investigate the killing.

In a statement, the Basilan Provincial Government condemned the killing of the presiding judge.

"The Basilan Provincial Government, under the leadership of Governor Mujiv S. Hataman, expresses its profound sadness and strongly condemns the heinous shooting and killing of Hon. Joseph Wee Sit," the Provincial Government said in Tagalog. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)