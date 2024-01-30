Baste Duterte apologizes over call for Marcos to resign

SENATOR Imee Marcos said on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, that Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte apologized to her immediately after his call for his brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to step down.
Senator Marcos said she confronted Duterte after he delivered his speech during a prayer rally in Davao City to oppose the controversial push for People’s Initiative for Charter Change (cha-cha) where he urged the President to resign.
Senator Marcos attended the event, which was held simultaneously with the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas kickoff rally at the Quirino Grandstand led by President Marcos.
“Sabi ko, ‘Hoy, ano yan?! Bakit pinagsasabi mo ‘yan?’ Tapos sabi niya, ‘Sorry, sorry. Ganu’n.’ Nakakatuwa nga eh, pero naiintindihan ko kasi s’yempre ‘yung nagbabagabag talaga ‘yung damdamin ng bagets eh. S’yempre ‘yung tatay niya tsaka ‘yung ate niya,” she said, referring to former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte.
(I said, 'Hey, what's that?! Why are you saying that?' Then he said, ‘Sorry, sorry.’ It's like that. It's funny, but I understand because he’s really bothered, including his father and his sister.)
“Naintindihan ko naman kasi siyempre sobrang emosyonal siya dahil isipin mo naman, eh ikukulong ‘yung tatay mo at ‘yung ate mo, talaga namang magre-rebolusyon ang iyong damdamin,” she added.
(I understood because of course, he was very emotional because if you think about it, your father and your sister will be imprisoned.)
Former President Duterte is facing an investigation at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the alleged crime against humanity of murder in the Philippines related to his administration’s controversial drug war.
Amid reports that investigators from the ICC have gathered enough evidence against the former President and that they may issue an arrest warrant soon, President Marcos maintained that the body has no jurisdiction over the Philippines.
Meanwhile, Senator Marcos refused to involve herself in the ongoing rift between his brother, President Marcos, and former President Duterte.
"Naku! 'Di na ako kasali doon. Bahala na sila. Kayang-kaya na nila 'yun," she said.
(I am no longer involved in that. It's up to them. They can handle that.)
“Nakakaloka. 'Yun lang ang masasabi ko,” she added.
(It’s crazy. That's all I can say.)
During the prayer rally on Sunday, January 28, former President Duterte tagged President Marcos as “drug addict” and “bangag,” the local term used to describe a person who is high on illegal drugs.
Former President Duterte threw expletives against President Marcos due to his administration’s alleged push for Charter change (Cha-cha), which is currently riddled by corruption allegations.
In response, President Marcos said his predecessor’s statement could be due to the use of fentanyl, a regulated pain reliever usually prescribed to cancer patients.
In 2016, Duterte admitted over-using fentanyl due to his migraine and a spinal condition.
Earlier, amid discussions about the request for confidential and intelligence fund (CIF) of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and Department of Education (DepEd), which were both under Vice President Duterte, Senator Marcos said she will continue to stand up for the Dutertes, noting that the former President was the reason for his father’s transfer to the Libingan ng Mga Bayani, which for her was a sign of “true friendship.”
The Congress turned down the OVP and DepEd’s request for CIF over claims of irregularities in its use.
“Inuulit ko, noong 2015, ako ang una at kaisa-isang gobernador na nagdeklara ng suporta para kay Pangulong Duterte. At kahit ako ang nag iisang matira, maninindigan ako para sa kanya,” she said.
(I repeat, in 2015, I was the first and only governor to declare support for President Duterte. And even if I am the only one left, I will stand up for him.)
“Ang isang anak na humarap sa napakaraming pananaksak sa likod ay hindi kailanman tatahamik sa mga pagtataksil at pambabastos sa taong gumalang sa aking ama, noong pahintulutan nyang mahimlay ito sa libingang para sa kanya,” she added.
(A child who has faced so many backstabs will never be silent on the betrayals and insults thrown against the man who respected my father, when he allowed my father to lie in the grave that was really for him.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)