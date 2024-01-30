Baste Duterte apologizes over call for Marcos to resign

Senator Marcos attended the event, which was held simultaneously with the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas kickoff rally at the Quirino Grandstand led by President Marcos.

“Sabi ko, ‘Hoy, ano yan?! Bakit pinagsasabi mo ‘yan?’ Tapos sabi niya, ‘Sorry, sorry. Ganu’n.’ Nakakatuwa nga eh, pero naiintindihan ko kasi s’yempre ‘yung nagbabagabag talaga ‘yung damdamin ng bagets eh. S’yempre ‘yung tatay niya tsaka ‘yung ate niya,” she said, referring to former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte.

(I said, 'Hey, what's that?! Why are you saying that?' Then he said, ‘Sorry, sorry.’ It's like that. It's funny, but I understand because he’s really bothered, including his father and his sister.)

“Naintindihan ko naman kasi siyempre sobrang emosyonal siya dahil isipin mo naman, eh ikukulong ‘yung tatay mo at ‘yung ate mo, talaga namang magre-rebolusyon ang iyong damdamin,” she added.

(I understood because of course, he was very emotional because if you think about it, your father and your sister will be imprisoned.)