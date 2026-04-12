Baste Duterte named as new PDP-Laban president

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte was appointed as president of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP-Laban) political party, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go announced on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

In a Facebook post, Go said Duterte was appointed as the party president during the PDP National Committee Meeting.

During the meeting, Go, the auditor of the party, said leaders and members of PDP-Laban discussed important issues, as well as the direction of the party.

The newly appointed PDP party president is the youngest son of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte, the former chairman of the party.

He initially won as the vice president of Davao City but he assumed the mayoral post in 2026 due to the absence of his father, who has been detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of his drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)