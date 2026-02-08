Basyang death toll rises to 12

THE death toll from Tropical Storm Basyang has increased to 12, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, February 7, 2026, the OCD said nine deaths were reported in Northern Mindanao, particularly in Cagayan de Oro, Lanao del Norte, and Iligan City, and three in Caraga, particularly in Surigao del Sur, and Agusan del Norte.

The OCD said the reported deaths remain under validation.

In a separate report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said nearly 500,000 persons, or over 131,000 families were affected by the weather disturbance.

Of the affected population, 16,297 persons or 5,818 families stayed in evacuation centers during the onslaught of Basyang.

The NDRRMC said more than P8.3 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected population.

It said 445 houses were damaged by the effects of Basyang. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)