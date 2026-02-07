Basyang weakens into LPA; shear line to affect PH

MANILA – Tropical Storm Basyang (international name Penha) has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) while moving west-northwestward over the Sulu Sea, the weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. bulletin said on Saturday.

Due to unfavorable environmental conditions, Basyang weakened into an LPA at about 2 a.m. Saturday and was last tracked at 105 km. southeast of Cuyo, Palawan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

It said the remnant low is expected to move generally west-northwestward over the Sulu Sea and cross northern Palawan, but may dissipate as it continues to move over increasingly unfavorable conditions.

PAGASA said the LPA and the prevailing shear line will continue to bring heavy rainfall over several parts of the country.

Rainfall of 50 mm. to 100 mm. due to the LPA is forecast over Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Negros Occidental, Antique, Iloilo, and Guimaras.

Heavy rainfall associated with the shear line is expected over Quezon and Camarines Norte.

Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas, PAGASA warned, adding that impacts could be aggravated by significant antecedent rainfall.

Aside from heavy rains, the surge of the northeast monsoon will bring strong to gale-force gusts, especially over coastal and upland areas exposed to winds.

Strong to gale-force winds are expected over most of Luzon, Western Visayas, most of the Negros Island Region (NIR), and Zamboanga del Norte.

PAGASA also warned of hazardous sea conditions and advised mariners to seek shelter or safe harbor until winds and waves subside.

Rough seas of up to 4 meters are expected over the remaining seaboards of the Babuyan Islands and the seaboards of Ilocos Norte.

Waves of up to 3 meters may affect the seaboards of Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, northern Quezon, as well as the northern and eastern seaboards of the Polillo Islands.

Moderate seas of up to 2.5 meters are forecast over the remaining seaboards of the Ilocos Region, the northern seaboards of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes and Northern Samar, and the eastern seaboards of Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

Seas of up to 2 meters are expected along the eastern seaboard of Davao Occidental.

Mariners of small sea crafts, including motor bancas, were advised not to venture out to sea, particularly those that are ill-equipped or operated by inexperienced crews.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecast cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, the NIR, and Mimaropa, caused by the LPA.

It also forecast cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the Bicol Region, Aurora, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar due to the shear line.

It said the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said. (PNA)