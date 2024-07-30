Bataan fish safe amid oil spill concerns

In a statement, the BFAR said fish samples from Limay, Orion, Balanga City and Samal were tested Monday, July 29, for taste (cooked fish), raw odor, and cooked odor, and all passed the sensory analysis.

“The DA (Department of Agriculture)-BFAR closely monitors catch landings to ensure that unloaded catch has no traces of oil, as well as conducts sensory analysis of fish samples from surrounding waters,” it said.

“Succeeding tests with third party laboratories for presence of oil and grease, and harmful contaminants called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) will also be carried out,” it added.

The agency assured the fisheries stakeholders and the general consuming public that it is actively working with partner government authorities in mitigating any potential impact on marine life and public health of the said incident.

It urged fisherfolk in the area to immediately report any oil slick sighting, avoid contaminated areas, use personal protective equipment when necessary, promptly harvest shellfish or fish in the surrounding area, and prevent further contamination by maintaining proper waste disposal and regular boat maintenance.

The bureau has not issued a fishing ban over adjacent waters still unaffected by the oil spill.

It urged fisherfolk and the general public to remain calm and monitor the situation through updates issued by government authorities, including the DA-BFAR.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) earlier confirmed that nine, out of the 24 valves of tanks carrying the industrial fuel oil on board the sunken motor tanker were leaking.

Divers immediately worked on resealing the valves.

The PCG also sprayed dispersants but it was suspended on July 29 to change the type of dispersant to make the initiative more effective based on the technical advice of the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation Limited (ITOPF).

PCG ships and contracted vessels continue to use water cannons to agitate the oil sheens and accelerate weathering effect -- a strategy that was implemented during the Oriental Mindoro oil spill, said PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan said.

Coast Guard personnel and PCG Auxiliary (PCGA) members are also preparing the laying of oil spill booms and improvised oil spill booms in areas that are projected to be affected by the maritime incident.

It said 1,500 coco logs and 1,500 bags of coco peats will be delivered to the coasts of Pampanga, Bulacan, and Bataan.

The tanker that would receive the industrial fuel oil siphoned out of the Terra Nova was already in Bataan. Siphoning will take around a week or two, the PCG said.

In a television interview, Lieutenant Commander Michael John Encina, spokesperson for PCG NCR-Central Luzon, said the oil slick is no longer expected to reach the waters off the National Capital Region, a conclusion reached following the surveillance conducted by the PCG's Marine Environmental Unit accompanied by an expert adviser.

“Na-observe nila (surveillance team) from north-northeast, 'yung unang area ng surveillance natin, ngayon ay south-southeast na. So we are not expecting na papunta na siya ng Manila but we do not discount the possibility,” he said.

This is contrary to the observation of the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UP MSI) that the oil spill may reach Metro Manila by Tuesday, July 30, based on oil trajectory model, which “uses surface velocity fields from Global Ocean Physics Analysis and Forecast and surface winds from the National Center for Environmental Prediction Global Forecast System.”

“Ang trajectory ngayon ng oil sheen, papunta ng Cavite and Batangas, which is south-southeast na po,” Encina added.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla had said that an oil slick from the sunken motor tanker was already sighted in Ternate, Maragondon, Naic, and parts of Tanza. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)