Batanes COC filing set October 14-16

INDIVIDUALS looking to succeed the late Batanes Representative Ciriaco Gato Jr. shall be known beginning October 14.

This as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued the Calendar of Activities for the November 28 special polls in the lone districts of Batanes.

In its Resolution No. 11276, the Comelec en banc said the period of filing of certificate of candidacy (COC) from October 14 to 16.

The Gun Ban and Election Period, it said, will run from October 29 to December 13.

Meanwhile, the Campaign Period for Batanes is from October 29 to November 26.

Come the eve of Election Day on November 27, the commission said the liquor selling and intake as well as campaigning shall be barred.

On Election Day, the Comelec said voting hours will run from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Comelec said the last day to file the statement of contributions and expenditures (SOCE) will be on December 28.

"The commission resolves to prescribe the following calendar of activities and periods of prohibited acts in connection with the conduct of the November 28, 2026 Special Election for Member, House of Representatives, in the Lone Legislative District of the Province of Batanes," said the Comelec.

The Comelec earlier had called for a special election in Batanes following the death of Gato last September 21. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)