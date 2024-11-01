Batanes incurs ‘severe damage’ due to Leon

THE province of Batanes has incurred severe damage due to the onslaught of Super Typhoon Leon.

In a public briefing, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region 2 Director Leon Rafael said the island province of Batanes “bore the brunt of the typhoon.”

He said he is in close coordination with Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco and provincial disaster officials to assess the extent of the destruction.

“Fortunately, our kababayans here weren’t much affected. The mainland of Cagayan Valley has experienced fair weather,” said Rafael.

“There has been damage to houses and various crops, as well as landslides on major roads in Batanes,” he added.

Rafael said Cagayan Valley is now experiencing fair weather in time for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

“Minor flooding was reported in cemeteries, but the floods have subsided,” Rafael added, noting an influx of residents visiting memorial parks to pay their respects to departed loved ones.

In a separate interview, OCD Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno reassured the affected families that help is on the way, noting that response clusters are ready to act, and that manpower is well-prepared.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has yet to release a report on the destruction caused by Leon.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured of a whole-of-government approach to ensure the safety and immediate response to residents in areas affected by Leon.

“I assure the Filipino people that the government is ably handling all disaster management efforts. We remain in full control. Our resources and personnel may be stretched due to the impact of typhoons on multiple fronts,” he said.

The chief executive emphasized that the government has sufficient assets to mitigate the worst impact, recover from the wreckage, “and rebuild stronger than before.”

Leon exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning, November 1. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)