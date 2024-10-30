Batanes placed under wind signal number 4

TROPICAL Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 4 has been raised over Batanes as Super Typhoon Leon continued to move closer to the island province Wednesday afternoon, October 30, 2024.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the center of Leon was spotted at 310 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 925 hPa.

It was moving northwestward at 15 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 2 p.m. Wednesday bulletin.

Pagasa said there is a significant to severe threat to life and property in Batanes, which has been placed under TCWS 4.

It added that Leon will be closest to Batanes from late evening Wednesday to Thursday morning. A landfall in Batanes is also not ruled out.

“This super typhoon will be near or at peak intensity during its closest point of approach to Batanes. The landfall of Leon over Taiwan will result in a continuous weakening trend for the rest of the forecast period,” Pagasa said.

The eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island, Calayan Island,), and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana) were placed under TCWS 3 on Wednesday afternoon.

TCWS 2 was hoisted over the rest of Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Naguilian, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Mallig, Maconacon, Burgos, City of Cauayan, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Roxas, Aurora, San Manuel), Apayao, Kalinga, the northern and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and Ilocos Norte.

Under TCWS 1 were the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, the northeastern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Paniqui, Moncada, Anao, San Manuel, Pura, Ramos, Victoria, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, City of Tarlac, La Paz), the northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel), the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan), and the northern and eastern portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Gigmoto, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Baras, Caramoran).

Pagasa has not ruled out the possibility of hoisting TCWS 5 should Leon moves to the left of its forecast track.

It said the wind flow coming toward the circulation of Leon will also bring gusty conditions (strong to gale-force) over Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, most of Visayas, and Dinagat Islands on Wednesday.

Areas to be affected on Thursday, October 31, include most of Cordillera Administrative Region, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Northern Samar and most of Western Visayas.

Pagasa also warned of moderate to high risk of life-threatening coastal flooding due to storm surge with peak heights exceeding three meters above normal tide levels over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes and Babuyan Islands within the next 48 hours.

Leon was forecast to move northwestward over the Philippine Sea until it makes landfall along the eastern coast of Taiwan Thursday afternoon, October 31.

“After crossing the landmass of Taiwan, Leon will then turn north northwestward to northeastward over the Taiwan Strait towards the East China Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow evening or Friday early morning (1 November). A second landfall over mainland China is not ruled out during this period,” said Pagasa. (LMY)