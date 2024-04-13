Batanes prelature in dire need of funds

THE Prelature of Batanes is in dire need of funds for its pastoral programs and projects.

This was admitted by Batanes Bishop Danilo Ulep, saying they lack the necessary funds to finance the diocese's outlined programs.

"We cannot proceed with our plans and programs since we don't have the funding," said Ulep in a radio interview.

"I told our priests that we need funds," he added.

In order to address the predicament, the prelate said the clergy will go out of their way to "outsource" the funding.

This would include them going to other dioceses and archdioceses of the country.

"What we will do is go around the country, including Metro Manila, to outsource funds for our pastoral programs," he said.

"We will do that in the name of the prelature so that our programs will be accomplished," added Ulep.

The Prelature of Batanes has some 18,000 Catholic population.

It also has around 30 priests manning six parishes across the province of Batanes. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)