Batanes special election set Nov. 28

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the special election in Batanes on Nov. 28, 2026, to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr.

In Minute Resolution No. 26-0843, the Comelec en banc approved the conduct of the special election in the lone legislative district of Batanes following Gato’s death.

“The Commission, after due deliberation, resolves to approve with modification the conduct of a special election in the legislative district of Batanes due to the passing of Representative Ciriaco B. Gato, Jr.,” the Comelec said.

“(The Commission shall) call and hold a special election for the said position on 28 November 2026, which is within the 60- to 90-day period set by law,” it added.

The special election will involve 13,138 registered voters and will use the manual system of voting.

The Comelec approved P10 million in funding for the special election, sourced from the commission’s available savings, subject to applicable budgeting and accounting rules.

The poll body said the printing of non-accountable forms, including the Election Day Computerized Voters List (EDCVL) and Posted Computerized Voters List (PCVL), will be done in-house.

The commission, however, said it will look into the legality of printing accountable forms in-house, except for the official ballots, which will be printed by the National Printing Office.

The Comelec also ordered an inventory of available supplies, including indelible ink, to help reduce the cost of the special election.

Gato, 66, died of cardiac arrest on September 21. He was serving his third term as Batanes representative. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)