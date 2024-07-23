Batanes under storm signal 2 due to ‘Carina’

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the province of Batanes under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 2 as Typhoon Carina slightly intensified over the northern portion of the Philippine Sea.

Pagasa said that as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Carina was spotted at 320 kilometers (km) east of Basco, Batanes, or 405 km east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan.

The typhoon was packing maximum winds of 140 km per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 170 km/h, and central pressure of 965 hPa. It was moving northward at 15 km/h.

The weather bureau said the province of Batanes, particularly Itbayat, Basco, Mahatao, Uyigan and Ivana, may experience winds from 62 to 88 km/h, and this poses minor to moderate threat to life and property.

Under TCWS 1 were Sabtang, Batanes; Cagayan including Babuyan Islands; eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Maconacon, Dinapigue, Tumauini, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria); northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela); northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Adams, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar); northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran); Polillo Islands; Calaguas Islands; and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto, Caramoran).

Pagasa said that Carina also continued to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring moderate to intense rainfall over various localities in the western portion of Luzon Tuesday until Thursday (July 25).

It said strong to gale-force gusts were also expected over Ilocos region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon, Bicol, Western Visayas Zamboanga and Northern Mindanao.

Carina is not expected to make landfall in any parts of the country and it may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Wednesday or Thursday.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 179,744 families or 866,483 persons in 642 barangays in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga and Bangsamoro were affected by the effects of Carina and habagat, displacing 7,738 families or 33,645 individuals.

Almost P30 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected population.

The disaster council said eight individuals were reported killed in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao, and Bangsamoro region while one remained missing.

A total of 236 houses were damaged by the weather systems while the agriculture sector incurred over P8 million worth of losses. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)