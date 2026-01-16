Batangas court issues arrest warrant vs Atong Ang, 20 others

A BATANGAS court has issued an arrest warrant against businessman and gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang and 20 others for kidnapping with homicide in relation to the disappearance of missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts).

Aside from Ang, also covered by the arrest warrant issued by Branch 13 of the Lipa City Regional Trial Court were:

*Ryan Jay Eliab Orapa

*Alfredo Uy Andes

*Henry Samar Sasaluya

*Farvy Opalla Dela Cruz

*Angel Joseph Ferro Martin

*Joey Natanauan Encarnacion

*Aaron Ezrah Lagahit Cabillan

*Michael Jaictin Claveria

*Mike Claveria

*Renan Lagrosa Fulgencio

*Philip Simborio Almedilla

*Arturo Opalla Dela Cruz Cruz Jr.

*Mark Anthony Aguilo Manrique

*Anderson Orozco Abary

*Edmon Hernandez Munoz

*Rogelio Teodoso Borican Jr.

*Rodel Antipuesto Anig-Ig

*Mark Carlo Evangelista Zabala

*Jezrel Lazarte Mahilum

*Emman Cayunda Falle

*Julios Tagalog Gumolon

Of these accused, 18, including Ang, were also subject to an arrest warrant issued by a Laguna court on January 13, also in connection with the case of the missing sabungeros.

Of the 18 individuals ordered arrested by a Laguna court, only Ang remains at large.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has offered P10 million for the arrest of Ang, who is being pointed to as the brains behind the disappearance of several sabungeros between 2021 and 2022 at the height of the e-sabong operations.

Government prosecutors put weight on the statements of Ang’s former security chief, Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who claimed that the gaming tycoon ordered the abduction and killing of the sabungeros.

Patidongan claimed that the bodies of many missing sabungeros were dumped into Taal Lake.

Investigators launched a search in Taal Lake, but they have yet to recover any evidence related to the case. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)