Batangas school halts classes amid threats

CLASSES at Batangas City Integrated High School (BCIHS) were suspended on Monday, June 29, 2026, due to reported shooting threats.

The class suspension memorandum was issued by the school administration on Sunday, June 28.

“This precautionary measure is being implemented to ensure the safety and security of all learners, teaching and non-teaching personnel, parents, and other members of the school community,” the memo read.

“Everyone is advised not to enter or proceed to the school premises while the suspension remains in effect,” it added.

The school administration said it is in close coordination with law enforcement authorities regarding the matter.

It urged parents, students, and personnel to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and rely only on announcements released through the official communication channels of BCIHS.

The school administration said further updates on the resumption of classes would be issued once the situation has been properly assessed and the safety of the school community has been ensured.

It also urged students, parents, and staff to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious messages, social media accounts, or activities to the school administration or the appropriate authorities.

On June 22, three students were killed and 20 others were wounded in a shooting spree allegedly carried out by two students, aged 14 and 15, at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte.

The Philippine National Police has intensified security operations in the vicinity of schools across the country to strengthen efforts to keep campuses safe and support the Department of Education’s initiative to enhance student welfare. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)