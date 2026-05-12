Bato dela Rosa appeals for help from Marcos

AN EMOTIONAL Senator Ronald dela Rosa made an appeal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as he faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged crimes against humanity committed in the country during the implementation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

In a press conference Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Dela Rosa was almost in tears as he appealed to Marcos not to allow his turnover to the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands.

“Mister President, Sir, alam kong wala kang personal na galit sa akin pero sana naman bilang ama ng ating bansa, alagaan mo kami na iyong mga anak. Alagaan mo lahat ng mga Pilipino. The role of the government is to take care of its people sana alagaan mo kami wag mo kami ibigay sa mga dayuhan, yun lang ang pakiusap ko sa kanya,” he said.



(Mister President, Sir, I know you do not have any personal grudge against me, but as the father of our nation, please take care of us as your children. Take care of all Filipinos. The role of the government is to take care of its people, so please take care of us and do not hand us over to foreigners. That is my only appeal to him.)

“Hindi lang para sa akin, kundi sa lahat ng Pilipino, ‘wag ninyo pong ipagkanulo ang inyong kapwa Pilipino sa mga banyaga at alam mo, Sir, kung anong paghihirap ko sa serbisyo. Ginawa kong lahat para sa bayan at hindi pangsarili kong kapakanan, hindi ako nagpayaman sa serbisyo, nagtrabaho ako ng husto faithfully,” he added.



(Not only for me, but for all Filipinos, please do not betray your fellow Filipinos to foreigners. And you know, Sir, the hardships I endured in service. I did everything for the country and not for my personal interest. I did not enrich myself in service; I worked hard faithfully.)

Dela Rosa said he is currently at the lowest point of his life.

He said he will remain in the Senate building and perform his duties and responsibilities while waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision regarding their petitions seeking to prevent the implementation of the arrest warrant against him.

He said they will exhaust all legal remedies to prevent his looming arrest.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro assured that the government will provide Dela Rosa protection in accordance with the law.

Dela Rosa also said he felt betrayed by ousted Senate President Vicente Sotto III, considering he was aware of the plan to serve the arrest warrant against him, but made no effort to prevent it from happening within the walls of the Senate.

“Ang ginawa niyang pagtataksil hindi lang yon pagtataksil sa kanyang colleague kundi pagtataksil niya sa institusyon ng Senado,” he said.



(What he did was not only a betrayal of his colleague, but also a betrayal of the institution of the Senate.)

The embattled lawmaker alleged that Sotto did it intentionally in a bid to avoid being ousted as Senate president.

A total of 13 senators, including Dela Rosa, who showed up after being absent for six months, voted on Monday, May 11, for the ouster of Sotto.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano gained the support of 13 lawmakers, making him the new Senate President.

Before the change of leadership in the Senate, a commotion ensued upon Dela Rosa’s arrival at the building as National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel allegedly prevented him from entering the hall, which resulted in a staircase chase.

Later in the session, senators agreed to place Dela Rosa under the chamber’s protective custody until he is able to exhaust all legal remedies available to him, and until the institution is able to do the same.

The Senate is currently under an elevated alert status following the arrest attempt. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)