Bato dela Rosa appears in Senate after 6-month absence

AFTER around six months of absence from the Senate, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa showed up on Monday, May 11, 2026.

An angry Dela Rosa took the Senate plenary floor, saying he had to wrestle with National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel who allegedly tried to prevent him from entering.

“Kung ako ay absent, hinahanap na ako ninyo, sumusweldo hindi nagpapakita, ngayon nagpapakita ako dito, hinarang ako ng mga NBI ni-wrestling ako doon nagka sugat-sugat ako,” he said as he showed his wounded fingers.

(If I’m absent, you look for me and say I’m receiving a salary without showing up. Now that I’m here, I was blocked by the NBI, they wrestled with me there, and I ended up with scratches and injuries.)

“This is the Senate. Wala silang respeto sa institution ng Senado (They have no respect to the Senate as an institution),” he added.