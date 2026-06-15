Bato dela Rosa camp surrenders firearms

The inventory involves verification of serial numbers, recording and physical inspection of firearms for safekeeping.

“A total of 20 firearms were accounted for, properly recorded, and issued with corresponding acknowledgment receipts before being transported to the RCSU 11 office at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido, Buhangin, Davao City, where they are now under official custody for safekeeping in accordance with PNP rules and procedures,” the CSG said.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the activity reflects the organization’s steady commitment to lawful, orderly, and respectful implementation of policies.

“Ang mahalaga ay malinaw at maayos ang pagpapatupad ng batas, na may paggalang sa proseso at pakikipag-ugnayan sa lahat ng panig. This underscores our continuing effort to ensure that enforcement is carried out with professionalism, transparency, and due regard for proper procedures,” he said.

The PNP–Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO) earlier ordered the revocation of Dela Rosa’s license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) and the registration of his firearms following developments tied to the arrest warrant issued against him by the ICC.

Based on the order issued by the FEO, there are 117 firearms under Dela Rosa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)