SENATOR Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s camp maintained that his office remains fully functional amid his prolonged absence due to a standing arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Senator Dela Rosa has not abandoned his office. His office remains open, fully staffed, and working. He is not attending in person only because he faces arrest and surrender to a foreign tribunal on a warrant whose enforceability in the Philippines is still pending before the Supreme Court,” Dela Rosa’s counsel, Israelito Torreon, said.

Another complaint was filed against Dela Rosa before the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges chaired by Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III amid his continued absence.

The complaint was filed by the group Wag Kang KuCorrupt, represented by Barry Gutierrez and Cielo Magno, among others.

The group first filed an ethics complaint against Dela Rosa in February but it was returned over failure to comply with the rules.

Dela Rosa’s office received the Committee’s notice and acknowledged it on November 19.

“Senator Dela Rosa will file his answer within the period the committee has given, and will ask that the complaint be dismissed,” said Torreon.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has attempted to serve the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa as he made a comeback in the Senate after being absent for six months on May 11, 2026.

Dela Rosa refused to be arrested, resulting in a staircase chase. He was later placed under the protective custody of the Senate then under the leadership of Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano.

He was last seen in the early hours of May 14, leaving the Senate with fellow Senator Robin Padilla.

Dela Rosa was identified as a co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I alleged Dela Rosa of being involved in a common plan that lasted from November 1, 2011 until March 16, 2019 to execute alleged criminals, particularly those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production.

Dela Rosa served as a former chief of the Davao region police office and later the entire national police agency when Duterte took office in 2016.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier offered a P50-million reward in exchange for any information that may lead to Dela Rosa’s arrest. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)