Bato dela Rosa eyes waiving pay amid Senate absence

EMBATTLED Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is considering waiving his salaries and allowances amid his continued absence in the Senate.

This was confirmed by Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito in an interview with reporters on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

“I think meron na. They're just waiting for the final decision. They're already considering (to decline salaries and allowances). So, ‘yun ang magandang balita,” he said.

“We don't know how to get in touch with him. Kaya lang, meron namang parating na mukhang pinag-uusapan na nila ng kanyang kampo. Hopefully, magkaroon na ng positive development by next week,” he added.

Last week, Ejercito appealed to Dela Rosa to waive his salaries and benefits while he remains absent.

An ethics complaint was filed against Dela Rosa by “Wag Kang KuCorrupt,” an anti-corruption organization, accusing Dela Rosa of dereliction of duty over his extended failure to attend sessions and perform his official function as a lawmaker.

The group is seeking for a formal inquiry to determine whether the senator’s conduct violates Senate rules and ethical standards and to recommend appropriate sanctions.

The complaint highlights concerns, including potential misuse of public funds if Rela Rosa continues to draw compensation without fulfilling his duties and the erosion of public trust in democratic institutions.

Dela Rosa has not attended any Senate sessions since November 2025, after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued a warrant for his arrest over his implication in the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

The Senate committee on ethics and privileges convened on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, to process pending complaints on a first-in, first-out basis. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)