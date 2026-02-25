Bato dela Rosa faces ethics complaint over prolonged absence

A CIVIL society group filed on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, an ethics complaint against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa over his prolonged absence from the Senate.

The complaint, which was lodged by “Wag Kang KuCorrupt,” an anti-corruption organization, before the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, accused Dela Rosa of dereliction over his extended failure to attend sessions and perform his official functions as a lawmaker.

“As an elected public official receiving compensation from public funds, a Senator carries the constitutional and moral obligation to attend sessions, participate in legislative deliberations, and fulfill oversight responsibilities,” the group said.

“Moreover, as Chair of Senate committees, his absence inevitably causes delays in scheduled hearings, pending legislative measures, oversight functions, and the timely consideration of matters within the jurisdiction of those committees,” it added.

The group is seeking a formal inquiry to determine whether the senator’s conduct violates Senate rules and ethical standards and to recommend appropriate sanctions.

The complaint highlights concerns, including potential misuse of public funds if Dela Rosa continues to draw compensation without fulfilling his duties, and the erosion of public trust in democratic institutions.

“Many are subjected to disciplinary action, salary deductions, suspension, or even outright termination for repeated absences without approved leave,” it said.

“Breadwinners across the country work tirelessly, often under difficult conditions, precisely because their families’ welfare depends on daily accountability,” it added.

Dela Rosa has not attended any Senate sessions since November 2025, after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant over his implication in the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)