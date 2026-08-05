Bato dela Rosa remains at large

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, dismissed as “fake news” reports claiming that Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa had been arrested.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla denied circulating claims that Dela Rosa had already been arrested and immediately taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC) headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands.

“That is not true. We have already coordinated with the Department of Justice, and the DILG has also coordinated with all law enforcement units,” he said in Tagalog.

“Fake news has reached a different level these days. If something like that really happened or didn’t happen. The official statement should come from us,” he added.

Remulla said Dela Rosa was last monitored in the Mindanao area.

He assured the public that authorities would be transparent once Dela Rosa is taken into law enforcement custody.

Remulla said that if Dela Rosa is arrested, he will first undergo the standard booking process and be brought before the appropriate court before any extradition proceedings.

Meanwhile, Malacañang described the false reports about Dela Rosa’s alleged arrest as a diversionary tactic by the allies of Vice President Sara Duterte amid her ongoing impeachment trial.

The impeachment court is currently discussing Article I of the Articles of Impeachment, which accuses Duterte of alleged irregularities in the use of P500 million in confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and P112.5 million in confidential funds during her tenure as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

“You’ll notice that what Atty. Bondoc and Roque are spreading about Senator Bato has no substance and no context. Their timing is deliberate, to divert attention from the Commission on Audit’s disclosures regarding the millions of pesos in confidential funds allegedly spent by Vice President Sara in the OVP and DepEd without supporting receipts,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a message to reporters.

“The motive behind this diversionary tactic by Vice President Sara’s allies is evident. The public should remain discerning,” she added.

Castro was referring to lawyer Jimmy Bondoc and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who posted statements on social media on Tuesday, August 4, suggesting that Dela Rosa had been arrested.

Dela Rosa is the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the ICC over his alleged involvement in crimes against humanity committed during the implementation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign. He served as the chief implementer of the campaign while he was chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He was last seen in public in the early hours of May 14, leaving the Senate with fellow Senator Robin Padilla after making an appearance following an extended absence.

Remulla had earlier acknowledged that locating Dela Rosa has been challenging because of his law enforcement background and familiarity with police procedures. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)