Bato dela Rosa tagged as ‘armed and dangerous’

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag tagged fugitive Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa as “armed and dangerous” amid the standing arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a media forum on Saturday, May 23, 2026, Matibag said all wanted criminals are considered armed and dangerous.

“Yung ‘armed and dangerous’ ang sinasabi namin dito. Lahat naman po ng target o sine-serve-an ng warrant, ang aming point of view, we will always be ready baka armado ang ating subject,” he said.

In Dela Rosa’s case, Matibag also cited his experience as a former law enforcement officer.

“There are footage noong umalis si Senator Bato, may mga dalang duffle bag… So there is a suspicion na baka may baril. At the same time, what happened doon sa Senado, it shows the factor na maaaring armado ang tao na ito,” he said.

“Galing siya sa (He comes from) law enforcement so he knows how the law enforcement officers behave kung paano siya ita-track or hahanapin (on how he will be tracked),” he added.

Matibag said civilians can also effect arrest on Dela Rosa.

“Anyone of us can effect an arrest because he is a fugitive from justice, genocide ang kaso nito,” he said.

The NBI director took a swipe at the lawyer of Dela Rosa, Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, who asked law enforcers to course the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa through him.

“Baka kasi ang iniisip ni attorney is ‘let me be the one’ to serve the warrant. Wala pong ganon. Sigurado po ako under the rules of court,” he said.

(Maybe the attorney is thinking, ‘let me be the one’ to serve the warrant. There’s no such thing. I’m sure that's under the Rules of Court.)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier gave a go signal for the NBI and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to arrest Dela Rosa after the Supreme Court denied the lawmaker’s petition for a temporary restraining order against his arrest.

The warrant stems from a case involving alleged crimes against humanity tied to the implementation of the bloody war during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa rejected the attempt of the NBI to arrest him following his surprise comeback at the Senate on May 11, just in time for a coup that unseated Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, who was replaced by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

After three days of staying in the Senate premises after he was placed under protective custody, Dela Rosa left along with Senator Robin Padilla around 2:30 a.m. of May 14, hours after a shooting incident in the Senate complex. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)