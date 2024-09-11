Bautista confident Cebu-BRT will be operational within the year

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Jaime Bautista expressed confidence on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, that the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will start its operation within the year.

During the Senate Finance Subcommittee N hearing, which discussed the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Senator Nancy Binay inquired about the possibility of terminating several foreign-assisted projects including the Cebu-BRT to stop further government losses.

“Meron tayong mga foreign assisted projects na I think we need to decide kung itutuloy pa natin or hindi itong Cebu Bus Rapid Transit. This project was started in 2014 and in fact, during the previous administration, ni-raise ko na ito na baka it's high time to cut our losses and decide once and for all kung go or stop na talaga itong project na ito dahil tuloy ‘yung bleeding dito sa project na ito,” Binay said.

(We have foreign-assisted projects that I think we need to decide whether to continue or not, such as the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit. This project started in 2014, and in fact, during the previous administration, I already raised the possibility of cutting our losses and deciding once and for all whether to proceed with or stop this project, as the issues with it are ongoing.)

“Baka it’s high time na let’s just terminate and cut our losses, kumbaga hindi ‘yung bayad tayo ng bayad ng commitment fees alam naman natin na hindi talaga makaka-comply at matatapos ‘yung project,” she added.

(Maybe it’s high time to terminate and cut our losses. We shouldn’t just keep paying commitment fees when we know the project won’t really be completed or comply.)

Bautista said that while the completion of the Cebu BRT experienced a delay, which is due to the complaints of the provincial government, it will be operational before the end of the year.

“On the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, ongoing po ‘yung Phase 1 and we’re expecting that this would be completed within the year. Nagkaroon lang tayo ng problema doon sa isang station kasi may complaint po ‘yung provincial government, but we will be able to resolve this. We’ll be able to open all the other stations, except that portion, which is in front of the provincial capitol,” Bautista said.

(For the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, Phase 1 is ongoing, and we expect it to be completed within the year. We had a problem with one station due to a complaint from the provincial government, but we will resolve this. We will be able to open all the other stations, except for the portion in front of the provincial capitol.)

“’Yung Phase 1 will be operational. ‘Yung station na lang ang problema natin, but it’s almost complete so mag-o-operate po ang Phase 1 this year,” he added.

(Phase 1 will be operational. The only issue we have is with the station, but it’s almost complete, so Phase 1 will operate this year.)

The Cebu BRT is included in the DOTr’s flagship initiatives outlined in the National Expenditure Program for 2025 with over P5 billion allocation.

The entire Cebu BRT project spans 35.28 kilometers, with the first phase covering the route from Osmeña Boulevard to Cebu South Bus Terminal, totaling 2.38 kilometers.

The project is seen to cater to around 160,000 passengers per day.

The completion of the three-phased Cebu BRT was delayed to 2027. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)