BCDA, Ayala Land ink deal for P1-B modernization of Market! Market!

A PHP1-billion modernization program is up for Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City following the agreement signed by officials of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Ayala Land Inc.-led Station Square East Commercial Corporation (SSECC).

BCDA, in a news release Monday, said the pact finalized a 12-year and seven-month lease extension that will further improve the property’s utilization as an integrated retail and mobility hub.

Prior to the signing of the agreement, SSECC only has until June 4, 2027 to operate Market! Market!

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said the latest pact supports the agency’s goal to maximize the economic and social value of government assets.

“Market! Market! has long served as an accessible bridge connecting everyday Filipinos to the

opportunities within BGC. As we integrate major mobility infrastructure such as the Metro Manila

Subway into this development, BCDA and Ayala Land are together building a seamless, future-ready urban center that truly serves the public,” he said.

SSECC chair and president and chief executive officer of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) Meean Dy said the conglomerate is “committed to reinventing and modernizing Market! Market! for its next act.”

“For us, renewal does not simply mean building something new. It means looking again at the places we already have, understanding how cities and communities have changed around them and investing in them so they can create even more value for the next generation,” she said. (Joann Santiago-Villanueva/PNA)