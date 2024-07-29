BDO 1H 2024 income reaches P39.4 billion

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) posted net earnings of P39.4 billion in the first half of 2024, 12 percent higher year-on-year, on the stronger momentum from its core intermediation and fee-based service businesses.

Annualized Return on Common Equity (ROCE) improved from 14.3 percent in the first quarter to 15.8 percent in the second quarter.

Gross Customer Loans expanded by 13 percent across all market segments, while total deposits rose 13 percent. BDO’s Current Account/Savings Account (CASA) ratio stood at 69 percent.

Non-Interest Income grew by 13 percent, supported by healthy growth in fee income, treasury and the continued recovery in life insurance premiums.

Asset quality remained stable despite elevated interest rates. Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio settled at 2.06 percent while NPL coverage stood at 169 percent, better than the industry average.

Shareholders’ equity strengthened 12 percent on profitable operations, with book value per share expanding 12 percent YoY to P102.22.

The bank successfully issued its third Asean Sustainability Bonds last July 24, 2024, raising P55.7 billion to finance and/or refinance eligible projects to further aid the country’s sustainable development.

BDO’s robust business franchise and strong balance sheet place the bank in a suitable position to capitalize on emerging opportunities to sustain attractive long-term growth and profitability. (PR)