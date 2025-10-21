BDO backs agri expansion for food security

“FOOD security and nutrition have always been at the heart of our purpose,” said Tennyson G. Chen, chairman of Bounty Fresh Group Holdings, Inc., one of the country’s largest fully integrated poultry producers. “We entered the agri-food space to contribute to these national priorities while helping professionalize and boost the local poultry sector.”

From a modest family-run enterprise, Bounty Fresh Food has grown into a leading force in agri-food, with brands like Bounty Fresh and Chooks-to-Go becoming household names.

Known for pioneering traceable, antibiotic-free poultry production, the company has built a nationwide food system that is both resilient and inclusive.

Behind much of this growth is a decades-long partnership with BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO). The bank has supported Bounty Fresh’s expansion, from local infrastructure upgrades to major international ventures such as the acquisition of New Zealand’s Tegel Foods.

BDO’s financing has helped modernize operations, enhance logistics and establish new facilities nationwide, creating livelihood in rural communities.

“BDO has played an important role in enabling Bounty’s growth over the years. From everyday banking and cash management needs to strategic milestones, they have been a valuable part of our journey,” added Chen.

Charles Rodriguez, BDO Unibank’s executive vice president and head of Institutional Banking Group, emphasized the bank’s broader commitment.

“At BDO, supporting companies like Bounty Fresh Food goes beyond financing. We share a vision of nation-building - one that empowers communities and uplifts the lives of Filipinos,” he said. (PR)