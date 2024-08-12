BDO backs sustainable and responsible growth for PH conglomerates

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) actively partners with leading Philippine conglomerates like San Miguel Corporation (SMC) to promote growth that benefits the economy, society, and environment.

SMC, a key player in the Philippine economy and the only Filipino company to make it to the top ten of Fortune Magazine's first-ever Southeast Asia 500 list in 2024, owns market-leading businesses -- from food and beverage to infrastructure, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, cement, and property -- contributing about six percent to the national GDP.

Committed to sustainability and nation-building, SMC drives innovative initiatives across its various businesses. Under its slogan "Your World Made Better," SMC focuses on projects that help protect the environment (kalikasan), support communities (kalinga), and drive economic progress (kasaganahan).

BDO served as the anchor lender to San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corporation’s (SMGP) Battery Energy Storage System (Bess), one of the largest integrated battery energy storage systems globally.

SMGP's 32 Bess facilities nationwide provide a combined capacity of 1,000 MWh, enhancing power quality and stability by addressing the intermittency of renewable energy sources.

This supports the development of other renewable sources, aligning with the Philippines’ goal of generating 35 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

SMC is also at the forefront of major infrastructure developments like the Metro Rail Transit 7 (MRT-7), designed to ease Metro Manila's traffic and cut down commuter travel time.

As one of the 194 high-impact Public-Private Partnership projects under the administration’s “Build Better More” program, this project, with BDO as the primary lender, is expected to vastly improve mass transportation in the country.

Other projects financed by BDO, including the Metro Manila Skyway (MMS) Stage 3 and the Tarlac Pangasinan La Union Expressway (TPLEX), create jobs and stimulate economic activities, showcasing BDO's role in advancing the country’s infrastructure.

BDO Capital was honored at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards for its key role in financing major projects. The company received the Renewable Energy Deal of the Year award for leading and organizing the P40-billion Syndicated Term Loan Facility for San Miguel Global Power's Battery Energy Storage System (Bess) project.

It also earned the Transport Deal of the Year award for its role in arranging and managing the P100-billion Syndicated Term Loan Facility for SMC's MRT-7 project.

In addition, BDO Capital recently won the Best Project Finance Deal and Deal of the Year for SMC’s MRT-7 Project Finance Loan at the 9th Investment House Association of the Philippines (Ihap) Awards 2024.

BDO's ongoing support is crucial as SMC pursues environmental targets alongside its socio-economic goals. The company aims to achieve a fully sustainable supply chain by 2040 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

“At SMC, we are committed to building a future where the environment, our people, and the economy collectively thrive. With BDO's invaluable support, we are able to advance projects that are at the forefront of nation-building, ensuring a better future for every Filipino. We are grateful for partners like BDO, who share our vision for a sustainable, progressive Philippines for all,” SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon Ang said. (PR)