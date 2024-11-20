BDO breaks ground on new Makati Corporate Center

Combining five separate plots into a unified business hub comprising two towers and an annex building, the towers feature an innovative exoskeleton structure, allowing open, flexible spaces without the need for conventional pillars. Embodied carbon and whole lifecycle carbon management have been integrated into the design. The lightweight structural system not only reduces the concrete content of the buildings by over 65,000 tons, it also simultaneously improves performance in the country’s seismic environment.

In addition, operational energy will be reduced by more than 40 percent, radiant cooling systems drastically reduce energy demands, and over 70 percent of potable water is recycled and reused on site.

The overall design includes 75 percent of its rooftops covered in greenery, an urban farm, an auditorium, and event areas -- all of which contribute to making the center a positive and inclusive addition to the city. Inside the building, workspaces will encourage collaboration and interaction, with flexible office spaces, trading floors, and business hubs. The center also includes areas for client engagement to facilitate a more personalized approach.

Designed by British architectural firm Foster + Partners, all the structural and environmental engineering, landscaping, and interiors support the vision of a structure that will be carried into the future. Construction is led by DATEM, a Philippine firm known for its experience with green buildings.

The new BDO Corporate Center Makati represents its commitment to creating physical spaces that support clients, employees, and the surrounding community. (PR)