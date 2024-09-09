BDO Capital is PH’s Project Finance House for the 7th time

BDO Capital & Investment Corporation (BDO Capital) was recognized as the Philippines’ Project Finance House of the Year for the seventh time at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards 2024.

The accolade highlights BDO Capital’s outstanding track record in arranging financing for significant projects in industries such as energy and transportation, which are critical to the country's economic growth.

In addition to this recognition, BDO Capital received the Renewable Energy Deal of the Year award for its role as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for SMGP Bess Power Inc.’s (SMGP Bess) P40 billion Syndicated Term Loan Facility.

This financing supported SMGP Bess’ Battery Energy Storage System (Bess), one of the largest integrated battery energy storage systems globally. The transaction not only directly financed a sustainable energy source but also indirectly supported the development of other renewable sources, aligning with the Philippines’ goal of generating 35 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

BDO Capital also earned the Transport Deal of the Year award for serving as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for SMC Mass Rail Transit 7 Inc.’s (MRT-7) P100 billion Syndicated Loan Term Facility.

MRT-7 represents the largest-ever peso-denominated syndicated term loan in the Philippines and is a pivotal project under the Marcos administration’s “Build Better, More” infrastructure program, expected to significantly improve mass transportation in the country.

“We have always approached our transactions holistically. We participate in projects that contribute towards nation building which includes job creation, promotion of the well-being of the people and the environment, apart from providing benefits for lenders and borrowers. These recognitions serve as a testament to the team’s dedication in providing innovative financing solutions that deliver exceptional results,” said Eduardo V. Francisco, president of BDO Capital.

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards honor financial institutions and notable deals in infrastructure or renewable energy projects that made a significant impact from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

The Asset’s board of editors, who serve as judges, employ a rigorous methodology supplemented by client interactions and data analytics from Asset Benchmark Research, the region’s leading organization in evaluating client experience standards in the financial services industry.

BDO Capital has also garnered international and local recognition as the Best Investment Bank in the Philippines from prestigious publications and associations such as the Investment House Association of the Philippines, Asian Banking & Finance, Finance Asia, Asiamoney, Alpha Southeast Asia, Global Finance, Acquisition International, and the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association.

The company’s continued dominance in the domestic investment banking industry is attributed to its robust capital strength and stability, strong distribution capability, and customer-centric approach, offering customized, optimal solutions to achieve the business goals of clients, issuers, and investors. (PR)