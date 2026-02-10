BDO Foundation empowers nano-entrepreneurs in Quezon City

A POSITIVE start to 2026 welcomed nano-entrepreneurs as the c (QC-SBCDPO) and BDO Foundation teamed up for “Ayusin ang Pera, Palaguin ang Negosyo,” a learning session on financial literacy and entrepreneurship held at the Amoranto Sports Complex in Quezon City.

The activity was facilitated by Chinkee Tan, who shared lessons with his signature mix of wit, humor, and practical advice.

More than 200 nano-entrepreneurs learned essential skills, mindset, and attitudes needed to start, manage, and grow a business.

Sari-sari store owners, market vendors, and other self-employed individuals with a small capital gained practical insights from the Pambansang Wealth Coach as he drew from personal experiences and challenges.

Mona Celine Marie V. Yap, City Government Department Head III of the QC-SBCDPO, emphasized that similar capacity-building activities are available to Quezon City small business owners at no cost through partnerships with various organizations, including BDO Foundation.

“Katulad po ng mga ganitong pa-event, yung mga financial literacy, marami po tayong training that you can avail. Mayroon po tayong free trainings given by our partners (Similar to financial literacy events like these, you can avail free trainings given by our partners),” she said.

“Sa BDO Foundation, naniniwala kami na kapag may tamang kaalaman sa pera at negosyo, mas nagiging handa ang isang negosyante na magdesisyon nang maayos at magplano para sa kinabukasan (At BDO Foundation, we believe that with the right knowledge in finance and entrepreneurship, business owners will be more prepared to make better decisions and plan for the future),” said BDO Foundation President Mario A. Deriquito in his message of support.

Aside from the learning session led by Chinkee Tan, participants were also briefed on the Nano-Enterprise Registration Program of the Quezon City Government.

The briefing was aimed at encouraging nano-enterprise owners to register their businesses with the local government.

During the session, participants were informed that registered nano-enterprises may avail of tax and registration fee exemptions, in accordance with existing local ordinance.

The event was also graced by Quezon City District 1 Councilor Charm M. Ferrer, who delivered a message of support in her capacity as Chairperson of the Committee on Micro, Small, and Medium Business Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives.

Through this collaboration, BDO Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing financial inclusion — empowering business owners with the right knowledge and confidence needed to be more prepared in planning and deciding for their future. (PR)