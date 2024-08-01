BDO launches new 24/7 hotline for enhanced client accessibility

BDO Unibank has introduced a new, easy-to-remember hotline number to streamline customer support across the Philippines.

Clients can now reach banking assistance anytime via the updated 24/7 hotline at (+632) 8888-0000.

For those using PLDT or Globe landlines, the domestic toll-free number is #8888-0000, while international clients can contact the bank at +800-8-CALLBDO (2255-236).

The revamped hotline features expanded self-service capabilities, allowing clients to perform a range of banking transactions without the need for direct interaction with a customer service representative.

Through the new system, users can check account and credit card balances, review recent and unbilled transactions, monitor credit card points, cash cards, and loan balances, and even lock their debit or credit cards if needed.

For more complex banking inquiries, clients still have the option to speak directly with a knowledgeable customer service officer who can provide detailed assistance.

“We updated our hotline number to make it easy to remember for our clients. Now that we have self-service features, client callers will be more empowered, enjoy less wait time, and get faster assistance from us,” the bank said.

BDO’s hotline, (+632) 8631-8000, will remain active until October 31, 2024, with all calls automatically redirected to the new number, (+632) 8888-0000. (PR)