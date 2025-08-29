BDO partners with CFO to support permanent migrants and their families

BDO Unibank (BDO) and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) recently formalized their partnership to provide permanent migrant Filipinos with easier access to information, services, and guidance through financial literacy programs.

The CFO, an attached agency of the Office of the President, is mandated to promote and protect the interests, rights, and welfare of overseas Filipinos while strengthening their economic, social, and cultural ties with the Philippines.

“This partnership between BDO and CFO is closing the gap of what BDO has been doing for overseas Filipinos and their families in the Philippines,” said former Department of Labor and Employment secretary Marianito Roque.

He added that remittance is a form of communication between Filipinos abroad and their loved ones.

“Families maintain communication because of remittance. And BDO is bringing families together by connecting them with each other through remittance,” Roque said.

Genie Gloria, senior vice president and head of BDO Remit, emphasized the bank’s commitment: “At BDO, we see remittance not just as a financial transaction, but as a lifeline that strengthens family ties. Through this partnership with CFO, we aim to empower overseas Filipinos with financial knowledge and tools that will help them build a more secure future for their families.” (PR)